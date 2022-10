Another cool day with lake effect rain and snow showers for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather pattern remains the same with colder air over Lake Erie producing lake effect rain and snow showers. The lake band will shift southward this morning and then move back north later today. More rain and snow tonight and Thursday with improving weather Friday through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Blue skies, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.