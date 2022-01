Another cold day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind chill advisory until 10am for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Cold with temperatures in the single digits and wind-chills below zero this morning. A brief snow shower possible this afternoon. Tonight winds and temperatures will increase with temperatures near 30 by Wednesday morning. Temperatures tumble for the weekend with highs in the teens on Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light snow showers, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Cold with a brief snow shower, near 20.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain or snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cold with flurries, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid teens.