Another chilly day with sctd. rain and snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy with sctd. rain and snow showers today. Sctd. snow showers develop tonight with a coating possible. Skies will clear on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south of Buffalo, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

