Another chance of seeing the Northern Lights in Western New York this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Although not nearly as prolific as the other weekend, there's a chance that you might see the Northern Lights this weekend, as long as weather conditions cooperate. The active region of the sun continues to emit solar flares, prompting aurora borealis potential.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, we are currently in the midst of a "G2 level" geomagnetic storm, which is considered moderate on the scale that ranks storm strength. It often varies in intensity between lower levels and moderate storm conditions over the course of some hours during the duration of the event.

Geomagnetic storms occur when a surge of energy and particles from the sun — often from intense eruptions on the sun's surface — temporarily disturbs Earth's protective magnetic bubble. NOAA ranks the strength of the storms on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the most extreme and most rare.

So how do you best see the Northern Lights?

The lights are the most active between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. For the best views of the Northern Lights, get away from city lights and other light pollution, monitor weather forecasts for prime viewing conditions (it needs to be clear or at the least partly cloudy), and find yourself in a prime position like a hilltop or a dark country sky. The Lake Ontario shoreline is a great example of a prime spot with good visibility facing north.

Happy aurora viewing!