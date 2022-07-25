Watch Now
Ample sun, seasonably warm and more comfortable today

High temperatures will be back into the 70s
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cold front that sparked the thunderstorms late Sunday night has exited to our east. In the front's wake, drier air has worked its way back into Western New York to allow for a comfortable start to the new week. Expect a good supply of sunshine for the day today with temperatures back into the middle 70s for highs. A mainly clear sky can be expected tonight with temperatures back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for lows. More sunshine and dry weather can be expected for the middle of the week as well. Higher levels of humidity return late week along with the threat of a shower or two.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds. 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. 76

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sunny. near 60.
AFTERNOON: Plenty of sun. upper 70s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds. 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 81

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 79

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds.60s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Stray shower. 77

