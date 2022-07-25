Ample sun, seasonably warm and more comfortable today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cold front that sparked the thunderstorms late Sunday night has exited to our east. In the front's wake, drier air has worked its way back into Western New York to allow for a comfortable start to the new week. Expect a good supply of sunshine for the day today with temperatures back into the middle 70s for highs. A mainly clear sky can be expected tonight with temperatures back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for lows. More sunshine and dry weather can be expected for the middle of the week as well. Higher levels of humidity return late week along with the threat of a shower or two.

Today's Forecast is...

MONDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. 76

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sun. upper 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 81

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 79

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds.60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Stray shower. 77

