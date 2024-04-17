Allergies? Here's how to shield yourself with spring pollen counts running high in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spring pollen counts are running high this week in Western New York, especially when it comes to the trees. Allergens put out many of them have a lot of folks sneezing with stuffy heads.

One way to overcome the pollen count so you can enjoy the outdoors is to wear a mask. Face masks aren't just for keeping viruses away, they can shield you from allergens, too.

A Rainy day can be very beneficial because it helps wash away the pollens. But rain has to be steady and persistent because a little drizzle will not have a significant impact on pollen counts and can actually spread the allergens.

Also, sudden drops in temperature slow down pollen production while plants and flowers protect themselves from the cooler air.

When it comes to your home, it's best NOT to put a fan in the window cause it blows the pollen inside your house and can make you sneeze.

To keep cool, use the AC and close your windows to stay allergy-free.

