Abundant sunshine, light winds, and comfortable temperatures today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over WNY bringing mostly sunny skies to the area today. Temperatures will be below normal today and tomorrow with temperatures warming up again for the end of the week. We do have a chance for rain late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. Dry and warm weather expected for your Thursday and Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, upper 70s.

