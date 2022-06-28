Abundant sunshine, light winds, and comfortable temperatures today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over WNY bringing mostly sunny skies to the area today. Temperatures will be below normal today and tomorrow with temperatures warming up again for the end of the week. We do have a chance for rain late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. Dry and warm weather expected for your Thursday and Friday.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, upper 70s.