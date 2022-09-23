Watch Now
Abundant sunshine for your Friday with high temperatures in the 50s!

A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon!
Friday Weather
Posted at 6:07 AM, Sep 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will build into the area bringing abundant sunshine to the region today. Temperatures will be below normal today and stay below normal through next week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

