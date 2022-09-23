Abundant sunshine for your Friday with high temperatures in the 50s!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will build into the area bringing abundant sunshine to the region today. Temperatures will be below normal today and stay below normal through next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

