Aaron's Wednesday Weather: Showers and thundershowers off and on today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of showers and thundershowers will move through the area early this morning. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. The storms could be strong to severe. An isolated tornado is possible across the Southern Tier.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Early showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: T-storms, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: T-showers, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 40s.

