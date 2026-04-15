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Aaron's Wednesday Weather: Showers and thundershowers off and on today

Isolated tornadoes possible across the Southern Tier
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, April 15
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of showers and thundershowers will move through the area early this morning. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. The storms could be strong to severe. An isolated tornado is possible across the Southern Tier.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Early showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: T-storms, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: T-showers, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 40s.

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