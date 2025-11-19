Aaron's Wednesday Weather: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and cool today with highs in the low to mid 40s. The dry weather continues on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.
On Friday there is a slight chance for a few rain showers with highs near 50.
The weather will be tranquil this weekend.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Shower chance, near 50.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.