BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm and muggy Wednesday for Western New York. WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s. THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s. FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s. SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s. SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.



