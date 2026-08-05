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Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Warm and humid with a slight shower chance

Unsettled weather through the weekend
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, August 5
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers and thundershowers will develop inland away from Lake Erie. The weather will stay unsettled through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Slight shower chance, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Slight shower chance, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Muggy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

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