Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Warm and humid with a slight shower chance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers and thundershowers will develop inland away from Lake Erie. The weather will stay unsettled through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Slight shower chance, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Slight shower chance, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Muggy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

