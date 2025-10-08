Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and much cooler across the area today

Frost Advisory in effect tonight
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, October 8
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cooler Wednesday weather for Western New York.

Frost Advisory Thursday morning for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s.

High pressure will settle over the region through the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

