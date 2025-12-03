Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Strong winds and snow showers return later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few light snow showers will develop off of Lake Erie this morning. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy this afternoon before more snow arrives early this evening. Snow and blowing snow across the region overnight through early Thursday.

Winds will be strong and temperatures will drop on Thursday with teens in the afternoon. Friday morning temperatures will be in the single digits as the coldest air of the season will arrive.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with late snow, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

