Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Strong winds and falling temperatures today

Lake Effect Snow Warning 1am Thursday through 1am Saturday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour and snow totals will be in the 10 to 20 inch range by Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Watch for Allegany County 1pm Thursday to 1am Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory from 7pm today through 7am Thursday for Niagara and Orleans Counties. Winds will gust near 55 miles per hour with 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory from 9pm today through 1pm Thursday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties. Winds will gust near 55 miles per hour with 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Wind Advisory from 12pm today through 1am Friday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust 50 to 55 miles per hour.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Fog and drizzle, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cooler, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Windy with snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy with snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

