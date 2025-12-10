Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Snow will mix with rain at times today

Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties for 1 to 2 inches of snow during the morning commute.

Winter Weather Advisory until 4 a.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for 6 to 14 inches of snow by Friday morning.

Snow early this morning will mix with rain later this morning. The wintry mix will change back to snow late this afternoon. Lower elevations across the area will deal with more rain. Higher elevations across the Southern Tier will get a few inches of heavy wet snow.

Temperatures will be much colder on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s. The snow will continue south of Buffalo with several inches of accumulation possible.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow to rain, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

