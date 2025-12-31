Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Snow south of Buffalo will move north this afternoon

Winter Storm Warning 1p.m. today through 1a.m. Thursday for Northern Erie and Niagara Counties. 6 to 12" of snow expected with the highest amounts just south of Buffalo.

Winter Storm Warning until 1a.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Another 12 to 24 inches of snow expected through Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory until 1a.m. Thursday for Niagara and Orleans Counties. 3 to 6" of snow expected.

Winter Weather Advisory until 1a.m. Thursday for Allegany County. 3 to 6" of snow expected.

Lake effect snow south of Buffalo this morning will move north toward Buffalo this afternoon. An area of low pressure will move through the region this afternoon as well. Several inches of snow will accumulate across the area later today. At midnight the snow will taper off, but temperatures will be in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

