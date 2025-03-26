Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Wintry Wednesday Weather for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Feeling more like winter today.

Low pressure will bring snow showers to the area today. A couple of inches of accumulation possible over the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Skies will clear tonight and it will be chilly with lows in the 20s. Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs back in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Light rain, mid 50s.

