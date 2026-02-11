Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Snow showers and freezing drizzle this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle to start your day. Temperatures will drop below freezing creating icy patches on the roads.

Snow showers will continue off and on this afternoon through this evening. Most areas will receive 1 to 3 inches of snow with locally higher amounts across the Southern Tier. A few snow showers will linger through early Thursday. Quiet weather expected through Friday.

Light snow showers return early on Saturday but most of the weekend will be dry.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow and drizzle, 32.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 25.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 25.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 35.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 25.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

