Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon

A few showers south of Buffalo early this morning
Frost Advisory Thursday morning for Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee Counties.

Mostly cloudy with a few showers early this morning south of Buffalo. Skies will clear from north to south across the area later this morning. It will be cooler today with highs in the 50s.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the 50s.

Highs will be back near 70 degrees this weekend with rain returning on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: S. Tier showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 70.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 70.

