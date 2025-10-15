Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon

Frost Advisory Thursday morning for Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee Counties.

Mostly cloudy with a few showers early this morning south of Buffalo. Skies will clear from north to south across the area later this morning. It will be cooler today with highs in the 50s.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the 50s.

Highs will be back near 70 degrees this weekend with rain returning on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: S. Tier showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 70.

