Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Showers and thundershowers to start your day

Unsettled weather today and Thursday
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, September 16
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers to start your day. Most of the showers will be south of Buffalo this morning. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase with more showers expected overnight. Showers continue through early Thursday afternoon before tapering off late in the day.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 60s.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App