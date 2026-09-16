Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Showers and thundershowers to start your day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers to start your day. Most of the showers will be south of Buffalo this morning. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase with more showers expected overnight. Showers continue through early Thursday afternoon before tapering off late in the day.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 60s.

