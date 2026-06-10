Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Sctd. showers and thundershowers this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sctd. showers and t-showers this morning. Partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 80. Warm and muggy tonight with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s but it will feel like it's in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms. mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

