Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Scattered rain showers to start your day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A damp start to your Wednesday.

Rain showers across the area this morning. Mostly cloudy and mild this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Another round of showers and storms will move through Western New York early on Friday. Wet weather expected on Saturday with strong winds and early highs near 70. Cooler temperatures return for Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: T-showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers and t-showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

