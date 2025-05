Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Rain will arrive from south to north across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another soggy day in Western New York.

Low pressure will bring wet weather to Western New York today. The rain will start south of Buffalo and spread northward. The weather will stay cool and unsettled through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain south, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.