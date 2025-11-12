Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Rain and snow to start your Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A band of rain and snow will be near Buffalo this morning. The lake band will shift southward later this morning and the wintry mix will change to rain.

Cool and unsettled weather will continue through Thursday. Drier air returns to the area for Friday and the first part of Saturday. Rain showers arrive late Saturday and shower will linger through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

