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Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning; partly sunny this afternoon

Tracking showers and thundershowers for your Thursday
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, August 26
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the Southern Tier this morning. It will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight with a few showers by Thursday morning. Scattered showers and thundershowers at times on Thursday. Skies will clear out late Thursday for the Partial Lunar Eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 10:33 p.m. and peak at 12:12 a.m.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

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