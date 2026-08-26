Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning; partly sunny this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the Southern Tier this morning. It will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight with a few showers by Thursday morning. Scattered showers and thundershowers at times on Thursday. Skies will clear out late Thursday for the Partial Lunar Eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 10:33 p.m. and peak at 12:12 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

