Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning; partly sunny this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the Southern Tier this morning. It will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Clouds will increase overnight with a few showers by Thursday morning. Scattered showers and thundershowers at times on Thursday. Skies will clear out late Thursday for the Partial Lunar Eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 10:33 p.m. and peak at 12:12 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.