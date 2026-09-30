Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning, 70s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across all of Western New York this morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
Rain showers arrive tonight with lows in the 60s. A few showers early Thursday followed by partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain likely for Friday with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 60s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.