Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Patchy fog this morning, 70s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across all of Western New York this morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Rain showers arrive tonight with lows in the 60s. A few showers early Thursday followed by partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain likely for Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

