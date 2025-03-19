Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy and warm this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for record warmth this afternoon!

Sunny skies this morning will give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up quickly with highs in the mid 70s today. The record high is 74 set in 2012. Winds will increase with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Rain showers return on Thursday with early highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will drop in the afternoon with rain mixing with a few flakes. It will be much cooler for the end of the week through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Chilly, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

