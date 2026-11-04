Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and warm today with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs in the mid 70s this afternoon with high clouds increasing later today. Rain arrives tonight along a cold front that will move through and cool us off for the end of the week and weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: High clouds, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.

