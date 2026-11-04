Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and warm today with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs in the mid 70s this afternoon with high clouds increasing later today. Rain arrives tonight along a cold front that will move through and cool us off for the end of the week and weekend.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: High clouds, mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.