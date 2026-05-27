Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and mild this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A weak cold front will move through later today and it will be much cooler this evening with lows near 50. Partly sunny with highs in the 60s Thursday through Monday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

