Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area today, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Skies clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid-50s, with 40s likely across the Southern Tier. Sunshine and warmer weather are expected to finish out the week.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

