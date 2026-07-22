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Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s

Sunny and warmer to end the week
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, July 22
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area today, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Skies clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid-50s, with 40s likely across the Southern Tier. Sunshine and warmer weather are expected to finish out the week.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

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