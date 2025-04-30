Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s

Dry weather returns today with more showers and thundershowers on Thursday
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A much cooler start to your day.

A few morning clouds will clear out and we can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be cooler today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another system arrives on Thursday bringing showers and thundershowers to the area. Cool and unsettled weather expected for Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 60.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

