Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and cooler this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool and damp start to your day.

Becoming partly sunny today with highs in the low 60s. Winds will increase out of the southwest gusting near 25 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy and cool on Thursday with highs in the 50s. The weekend looks great.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy drizzle, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.