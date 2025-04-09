Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and chilly with highs near 40 degrees

Another cool day in Western New York
Wednesday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bundle up as you head out the door this morning.

Partly sunny and chilly today with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Highs will be near 40 this afternoon. It will be sunny for the first part of the day, clouds increase this afternoon. A few flurries to start your Thursday with rain and snow showers in the afternoon. It'll stay cool through Saturday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

