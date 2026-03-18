Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and chilly today with highs in the 30s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few flurries this morning near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.