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Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and chilly today with highs in the 30s

Quiet weather across the area today
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, March 18
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few flurries this morning near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

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