Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and windy this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Windy and warmer Wednesday.

High pressure will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to the area today. Clouds will increase on Thursday with a few showers mainly north of Buffalo. Unsettled for the end of the week and the weekend with a few showers each day.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

