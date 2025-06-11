Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and windy this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Windy and warmer Wednesday.
High pressure will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to the area today. Clouds will increase on Thursday with a few showers mainly north of Buffalo. Unsettled for the end of the week and the weekend with a few showers each day.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, low 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.