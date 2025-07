Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm Wednesday forecast for Western New York.

Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The heat index will be in the 95 to 99 degree range.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.