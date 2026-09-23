Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our dry weather pattern will continue today and last through the weekend. Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Mainly clear and cool overnight with lows in the 40s. It will stay dry through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

