Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers and thundershowers to start your Wednesday.

An area of low pressure will move through the region today keeping showers and thundershowers in the forecast. Temperatures will be below normal today and tomorrow.

Skies will slowly clear on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and warmer on Friday with highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers and t-showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

