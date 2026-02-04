Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few flurries this morning. Mostly cloudy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Quiet weather on Thursday before snow returns for all of Western New York on Friday. A general 2 to 4 inches of snow expected. A frigid air mass will arrive on Saturday with highs in the single digits and wind-chills well below zero.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold, -2.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, 7.

