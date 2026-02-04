Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries this morning

A general snow returns on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few flurries this morning. Mostly cloudy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Quiet weather on Thursday before snow returns for all of Western New York on Friday. A general 2 to 4 inches of snow expected. A frigid air mass will arrive on Saturday with highs in the single digits and wind-chills well below zero.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 15.
AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Cold, -2.
AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, 7.

