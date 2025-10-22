Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Lake effect rain will bring heavy rain to the area

1 to 3 inches of rain expected in the lake band
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, October 22
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect rain for your Wednesday.

Lake effect rain will settle near Buffalo today. In the lake band the rain will be heavy at times with rumbles of thunder mixed in. The rain band will shift south tonight and heavy rain will settle over the Southern Tier.

Breezy and cool with more rain on Thursday. The steadier lake effect will be south of Buffalo.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

