Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Lake effect rain will bring heavy rain to the area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect rain for your Wednesday.

Lake effect rain will settle near Buffalo today. In the lake band the rain will be heavy at times with rumbles of thunder mixed in. The rain band will shift south tonight and heavy rain will settle over the Southern Tier.

Breezy and cool with more rain on Thursday. The steadier lake effect will be south of Buffalo.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

