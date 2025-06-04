Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s

Showers and thundershowers return on Thursday
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, June 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and more humid for your Wednesday.

Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday bringing showers and thundershowers to the region. Some of the storms on Thursday could be severe especially across the Southern Tier.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

