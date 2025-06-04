Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and more humid for your Wednesday.

Hazy sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday bringing showers and thundershowers to the region. Some of the storms on Thursday could be severe especially across the Southern Tier.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

