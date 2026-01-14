Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Falling temperatures with rain changing to snow

Winter Weather Advisory from 4p.m. today through 1p.m. Thursday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Allegany Counties. 3 to 6" of snow expected, with most of the snow falling overnight.

Winter Weather Advisory from 11a.m. today through 1a.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. 5 to 10" of snow expected.

A strong cold front will move through the area this afternoon. Temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow. We will all get about 3 to 6" of snow overnight. The Thursday morning commute will be slow.

Temperatures on Thursday will be frigid with highs in the teens.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, teens.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

