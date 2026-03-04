Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Dense fog and icy spots to start your day

Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for visibilities near a quarter of a mile.

A foggy and icy start to your day. Temperatures this morning are near 32 degrees so bridges and overpasses could be slippery. Skies clear this afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees. Rain showers return on Thursday with freezing rain possible north of Buffalo. Friday temperatures will be in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers, thundershowers, and strong winds possible Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Dense fog, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and freezing rain, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers and winds, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

