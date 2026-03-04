Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Dense fog and icy spots to start your day

Dense Fog Advisory until 11am this morning
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, March 4
Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for visibilities near a quarter of a mile.

A foggy and icy start to your day. Temperatures this morning are near 32 degrees so bridges and overpasses could be slippery. Skies clear this afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees. Rain showers return on Thursday with freezing rain possible north of Buffalo. Friday temperatures will be in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers, thundershowers, and strong winds possible Saturday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Dense fog, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and freezing rain, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers and winds, upper 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

