Autumn's Forecast: Rain showers taper off overnight across the S.Tier

Flood Watch for all of WNY until Thursday morning.

Flood Warning for Tonawanda Creek from Thursday morning to Saturday morning for moderate flooding.

Flood Warning for Ellicott Creek Thursday for minor flooding.

It'll be a chilly start in the 30s with a few spotty showers. It'll take some time to warm up for Buffalo and more-so the Niagara Frontier, not till after the late morning, early afternoon rain moves through. Milder on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees. Rain showers return Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday morning. Breezy and milder on Friday. Highs on Friday and Saturday near 70 degrees. It will be much cooler on Easter Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, mid 40s.

EVENING: Overnight showers. upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 40s.

