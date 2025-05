Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with rain showers likely today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the umbrella before you head out the door today.

Rain arrives this morning and expect rain showers to stick around for the next few days. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal through Saturday.

An area of low pressure will linger near Western New York today through Saturday. Cloudy skies with rain and cool temperatures expected through Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.