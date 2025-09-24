Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: Areas of dense fog across the area this morning

Showers and thundershowers return to WNY later today
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, September 24
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areas of dense fog to start your day. An area of low pressure will arrive later this afternoon with showers and thundershowers after 4 p.m.

Rain is likely overnight with showers continuing into Thursday.

High pressure will settle over the area for the end of the week through the weekend. Temperatures will stay above normal.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

