Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: A wonderful Wednesday weather forecast for WNY

Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s
Buffalo Wednesday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Wednesday, September 10
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another winner today.

Patchy fog early this morning mainly across the Southern Tier. It will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 70s.

The weather will stay similar through Friday.

A weak system will arrive late Saturday with a few showers Saturday night through early Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 70s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

