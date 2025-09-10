Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: A wonderful Wednesday weather forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another winner today.

Patchy fog early this morning mainly across the Southern Tier. It will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 70s.

The weather will stay similar through Friday.

A weak system will arrive late Saturday with a few showers Saturday night through early Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 70s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

