Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: A sunny and cold start to your Wednesday

Cold Weather Advisory until 10am for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for wind-chills -15 to -20 degrees.
A frigid start to your day with wind-chills below zero. Sunny skies across the region this morning. Clouds will increase this afternoon with lake effect snow developing. Light snow will impact Buffalo early this afternoon with the band shifting southward later this afternoon.
The cold air will be with us through the weekend with highs on Thursday and Friday near 10 degrees. Wind-chills early Friday will be extremely cold.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, 15.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Cold, 13.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Frigid, -4.
AFTERNOON: Cold, near 10.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 13
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 15.