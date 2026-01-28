Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: A sunny and cold start to your Wednesday

Cold Weather Advisory until 10am for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for wind-chills -15 to -20 degrees.

A frigid start to your day with wind-chills below zero. Sunny skies across the region this morning. Clouds will increase this afternoon with lake effect snow developing. Light snow will impact Buffalo early this afternoon with the band shifting southward later this afternoon.

The cold air will be with us through the weekend with highs on Thursday and Friday near 10 degrees. Wind-chills early Friday will be extremely cold.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, 15.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Cold, 13.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frigid, -4.

AFTERNOON: Cold, near 10.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 13

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 15.

