Aaron's Wednesday Forecast: A few flurries this morning; showers this afternoon

Wind Advisory for parts of WNY. Marginal risk for severe storms later today.
Wednesday Weather
Wind Advisory from 4pm today through 6am Thursday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Expect a few flurries this morning. The weather could be very active later this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers will arrive with temperatures holding in the 40s. Temperatures and winds will increase overnight.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms later today. Some of the storms later today could be strong to severe with damaging winds possible.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered storms, mid 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild, low 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 40s.

